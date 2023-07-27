With international plans to showcase their newest release at the IFA show in Berlin this September, Sharp is forging ahead with new QD-OLED and WOLED display technology set to be used in four of their high-end TVs this year.

Sharp whose consumer products are distributed by Tempo in Australia, is joining competitors Samsung and Sony who first launched their QD-OLED TVs in 2022.

The new TV will be based on Samsung Display’s panel giving Sharp a new edge in the TV market.

According to FlatpanelsHD, Philips and TCL may also soon add their own Samsung Display’s QD-OLED panel to models in the future.

In the past, Sharp was a key player in LCD technology but was surpassed by the Korean newcomers, LG and Samsung.

To get back to where they were, Sharp is now joining with Samsung for QD-OLED and is the second Japanese brand to welcome QD-OLED.

The launch in Japan is expected to include the FS1 range of 55, the 65-inch 4K QD-OLED TVs, the FQ1 line of 55 and the 65-inch 4K OLED TVs (WOLED) and will be featuring Google TV built-in, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1 ports with VRR, and Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos support.

Announced at one of the most influential global tech events, CES 2023, Sharp shared that the company would be going into the U.S. market with high-end TVs beginning mini-LED LCD TVs and OLED TVs with Roku OS.

For now, the launch is expected to be in Japan in August or September for Sharp’s FS1 and FQ1 models.