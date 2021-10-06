HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Onkyo Sells Streaming Service To French Company Qobuz

Onkyo Sells Streaming Service To French Company Qobuz

By | 6 Oct 2021

French streaming service Qobuz has bought an 85 per cent stake in hi-res music download service e-Onkyo.

The music service previously belonged to Japanese stereo manufacturer Onkyo, who retain 14.9 per cent of the business. Onkyo recently sold out its entire AV division to Klipsch-owner VOXX.

These sales are so Onkyo can “focus on its core business” and “plan to restructure its activities”.

Qobuz launched in Australia this April with a library of 70 million hi-res tracks to both stream and download. No doubt e-Onkyo will be folded into the company’s main offering.

