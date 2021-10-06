Google announced in May that it will automatically enrol Google Accounts users into two-factor-authentication, and now it has set a deadline for when this will occur.

In a Cybersecurity Awareness Month blog, Google explained that 150 million users will be auto-enrolled in two-step verification by the end of 2021, along with two million YouTubers that have until November 1 to turn the function on.

“In addition to passwords, we know that having a second form of authentication dramatically decreases an attacker’s chance of gaining access to an account,” Google writes.

“And because we know the best way to keep our users safe is to turn on our security protections by default, we have started to automatically configure our users’ accounts into a more secure state. By the end of 2021, we plan to auto-enrol an additional 150 million Google users in 2SV and require 2 million YouTube creators to turn it on.”