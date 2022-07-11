HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > One-Off Bob Dylan Recording Sells For $2.6 Million

One-Off Bob Dylan Recording Sells For $2.6 Million

By | 11 Jul 2022

A recently re-recorded version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ was sold at auction last week, reaching far beyond its estimate.

The one-off vinyl record reached $1.8 million ($2.6 million AUD) at Christies in London, far above it’s expected $716,000 to $1.2 million estimate.

According to Variety, the auction saw two individuals in a heated bidding war, which was captured on a live feed.

The new version of Blowin’ in the Wind was recorded in March last year by Dylan and T Bone Burnett, producer and former guitarist in ­­Bob Dylan’s band in the 70s. The track was originally written in 1962 and released in 1963.

“I think it is important to know for people who are concerned about the exclusivity of what we are doing. An Ionic Original is not a ‘copy.’ It is an original recording. We are not contriving scarcity. This is actually scarce,” said Burnett to Variety.

Unfortunately, this version of the track is not available for anyone to listen to as of yet, with only potential bidders and select media having heard it.

The decision of whether the track will ever be publicly available is now in the hands of the new owner, alongside Sony Music and Universal Music Publishing Group. However, Burnett has said that mass availability was not the intention of the record.

“I trust and hope it will mean as much to whomever acquired it today at Christie’s exceptional sale as it does to all of us who made it, and that they will consider it and care for it as a painting or any other singular work of art,” said Burnett to The Guardian.

The new audio format has a “higher fidelity and a coating” that makes it “almost impervious to normal wear-and-tear” but can still be played on an ordinary record player.

Burnett has also said that other classic Dylan tracks have been recorded, and will be available via auction in the future.


267995

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Pink Floyd Look To Sell Catalogue
New Analogue Format Debuts With New Bob Dylan Recordings
Bob Dylan Sells Recorded Catalogue To Sony, Another Landmark Deal
Sony Buys Springsteen Catalogue For Half A Billion
Super Mario Game Leaps To New Auction Record
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Zip Shuts Down $7.5M Pocketbook App
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/
Live Payments Partners With Visa To Implement ‘Tap To Phone’ Payments
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/
Will Teoh Dump His TPG Shares This Week?
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/
Foxtel Members To Get Hoyts Cinema ‘Mates Rates’
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/
Refurbished Tech Drives eBay Australia Boom
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Zip Shuts Down $7.5M Pocketbook App
Latest News
/
July 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Embattled Australian buy now, pay later provider Zip Co has shut down a money management app it paid $7.5 million...
Read More