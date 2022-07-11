A recently re-recorded version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ was sold at auction last week, reaching far beyond its estimate.

The one-off vinyl record reached $1.8 million ($2.6 million AUD) at Christies in London, far above it’s expected $716,000 to $1.2 million estimate.

According to Variety, the auction saw two individuals in a heated bidding war, which was captured on a live feed.

The new version of Blowin’ in the Wind was recorded in March last year by Dylan and T Bone Burnett, producer and former guitarist in ­­Bob Dylan’s band in the 70s. The track was originally written in 1962 and released in 1963.

“I think it is important to know for people who are concerned about the exclusivity of what we are doing. An Ionic Original is not a ‘copy.’ It is an original recording. We are not contriving scarcity. This is actually scarce,” said Burnett to Variety.

Unfortunately, this version of the track is not available for anyone to listen to as of yet, with only potential bidders and select media having heard it.

The decision of whether the track will ever be publicly available is now in the hands of the new owner, alongside Sony Music and Universal Music Publishing Group. However, Burnett has said that mass availability was not the intention of the record.

“I trust and hope it will mean as much to whomever acquired it today at Christie’s exceptional sale as it does to all of us who made it, and that they will consider it and care for it as a painting or any other singular work of art,” said Burnett to The Guardian.

The new audio format has a “higher fidelity and a coating” that makes it “almost impervious to normal wear-and-tear” but can still be played on an ordinary record player.

Burnett has also said that other classic Dylan tracks have been recorded, and will be available via auction in the future.