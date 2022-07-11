Canadian amp manufacturer Bryston is tapping into the vintage market with a vintage product restoration service called ‘Back to the Future’.

The new initiative reflects the increased market interest in vintage audio, with the company’s products a popular choice in the market, due to their quality, reliability and longevity.

“Because we have such a large number of beautifully designed and manufactured amplifiers out there that have been in use for as many as four-plus decades, we felt that offering these restoration service options to our customers was important,” said Bryston CEO James Tanner.

“We have built our brand based largely upon a reputation for audio products that deliver outstanding performance and durability—this program certainly reinforces Bryston’s commitment to quality and service.”

Bryston has been manufacturing amps since the 70s, with the iconic Bryston 4B making it’s debut in 1976 at the Chicago Consumer Electronics Show. Since then, the 4B has remained the most iconic amp the company has ever made, with further careful improvements made over the years.

The ‘Back to the Future’ service offers three tiers of restoration, covering electrical, cosmetic and output devices. All costs include shipping to and from Bryston’s Ontario location for North American users.