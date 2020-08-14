HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Air Conditioning And Heating > Olimpia Splendid Launch First Wall-Mounted Air Conditioner With No External Unit

Olimpia Splendid Launch First Wall-Mounted Air Conditioner With No External Unit

By | 14 Aug 2020
Sick of your air conditioner taking up space and looking unsightly? Olimpia Splendid has launched the Unico Pro air conditioner – the first wall-mounted air conditioner with no external unit in Australia.

By eliminating the need for a bulky outdoor motor, Unico Pro dramatically improves the look of external walls and generates far less noise.

It also makes installation faster, cheaper and easier. Unlike traditional air conditioners, the Unico Pro is installed from the inside, including the positioning of its external vents. The device can be located at the top or bottom of a wall and still create an even distribution of air.

Designed and made in Italy, the Unico Pro features modern inverter, low-noise technology. For peace of mind, the Unico Inverter 12 HP backed by 24-month warranty.

The Unico Pro offers a range of functions, including heating, cooling, de-humidification, ventilation (fan only), and auto mode. It also has Economy, Silent/Sleep and Airflow adjustment modes.

Unico Pro will be available in-store at The Good Guys and other select retailers in Australia and New Zealand in November 2020.

Unico Pro (no outdoor unit)

Specs:
RRP: $3,999
Cooling capacity: 3.4kW
Heating capacity: 3.0kW
Dimensions (WxHxD): 903 x 520 x 215 mm
Weight: 39kg
Requires holes with 202mm diameter in wall
MEPS Approved

Unico Pro

