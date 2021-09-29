HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NSW Retail Hit New Lows In August

NSW Retail Hit New Lows In August

By | 29 Sep 2021

The latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that New South Wales’ retail sector has been hit hard by the continuing lockdowns, falling by 3.5 per cent year-on-year in August to record the worst monthly level since April 2020, when the pandemic first forced a shutdown.

This follows a 1.8 per cent drop in June, and a sharper 2.7 per cent dive in July.

“Retail turnover continues to be negatively impacted by lockdown restrictions, with each of the eastern mainland states experiencing falls in line with their respective level of restrictions,” ABS director Ben James said.

“In direct contrast, states with no lockdowns performed well with Western Australia and South Australia enjoying strong rises as physical stores were open for trade.”

Victoria, in contrast to NSW, saw August retail rise 14.6 per cent on August 2020, when the state was hit with its worst lockdowns.

 

