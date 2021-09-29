Australia Post has announced it will hit pause on any parcel pickups and lodgements from e-commerce retailers for five days across the Greater Melbourne region, as it struggles to keep up with a huge backlog of deliveries.

The pause will take effect at 12:01am on Friday October 1, and end 12:01am the following Wednesday.

This won’t impact StarTrack Premium, Courier and Express services, Express Post, or any letters.

“The safety of our people is our highest priority,” Australia Post said of the parcel pause.

“This temporary measure will allow us to responsibly clear record parcel volumes while our Greater Melbourne Metro operations are impacted by major COVID-19 disruptions. Our team will continue processing parcels across the weekend in affected areas.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”