Gaming and business PC manufacturer MSI has reported that net profits are 109.3% up and overall revenues up 233%.Micro-Star International (MSI) reported net profits climbed 109.3% sequentially and 233.5% on year to a record high of US$149.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The business that has achieved record growth with their sales of business and PC gaming machines, via JB Hi Fi, had consolidated revenues of NT$48 billion for the first quarter, up 14.55% sequentially and 68.42% on year with gross margin reaching 19.07%, up 4.88pp sequentially and 5.62pp on year.

Some market observers expect MSI’s profits in the first half of 2021 to surpass the profits they achieved during the whole of 2020 and should see staggering on-year growths for whole-year 2021.

Because of the resurgence of the crypto-mining fad, demand for graphics cards particularly Nvidia’s RTX 30 series is seriously outstripping supply at the moment, sending their pricing skyrocketing.

MSI has also seen strong orders for its gaming notebooks thanks to the stay-at-home economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.