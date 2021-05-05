HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Notebook Maker MSI On A Roll 233% Growth

Notebook Maker MSI On A Roll 233% Growth

By | 5 May 2021

Gaming and business PC manufacturer MSI has reported that net profits are 109.3% up and overall revenues up 233%.Micro-Star International (MSI) reported net profits climbed 109.3% sequentially and 233.5% on year to a record high of US$149.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The business that has achieved record growth with their sales of business and PC gaming machines, via JB Hi Fi, had consolidated revenues of NT$48 billion for the first quarter, up 14.55% sequentially and 68.42% on year with gross margin reaching 19.07%, up 4.88pp sequentially and 5.62pp on year.

Some market observers expect MSI’s profits in the first half of 2021 to surpass the profits they achieved during the whole of 2020 and should see staggering on-year growths for whole-year 2021.

Because of the resurgence of the crypto-mining fad, demand for graphics cards particularly Nvidia’s RTX 30 series is seriously outstripping supply at the moment, sending their pricing skyrocketing.

MSI has also seen strong orders for its gaming notebooks thanks to the stay-at-home economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
MSI Unveils Award-Winning Summit Series 2-in-1 Laptops
REVIEW: MSI GF65 Thin 10UE – Portable Performer
REVIEW: MSI Mini Cubi PC Perfect For COVID-19 Computing & Video Calls
REVIEW: MSI Leopard GP76 – King of the Jungle
CES 2021: Notebook Highlights For Business, Gamers, And Home Users
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Qualcomm Accuses EU Of Being Biased Towards Apple In Court Hearings
Apple Industry Latest News
/
May 5, 2021
/
Microsoft Removing Flash From Windows
Latest News Microsoft Windows
/
May 5, 2021
/
Spotify Funnels Australian Revenue Through Swedish Office
Industry Latest News Sound
/
May 5, 2021
/
Telstra Partner Hit With Cyber Attack, Thousands Of SIM Cards Breached
Industry Latest News Telstra
/
May 5, 2021
/
Skullcandy Brings Affordable True Wireless Earbuds To Oz
Latest News Sound Buds
/
May 5, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Qualcomm Accuses EU Of Being Biased Towards Apple In Court Hearings
Apple Industry Latest News
/
May 5, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Qualcomm Inc claimed the European Union investigators “engaged in a biased investigation” when fining them AU$1.55 billion in 2018, for...
Read More