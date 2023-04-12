HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Alibaba Set To Launch ChatGPT Foe

Alibaba Set To Launch ChatGPT Foe

By | 12 Apr 2023

Alibaba have plans to take on ChatGPT with their own AI type product, to be called Tongyi Qianwen. The Chinese tech giant’s cloud computing unit say they will integrate the planned chatbot through the Alibaba business in the “near future”.

A rough translation of Tongyi Qianwan is “Seeling an answer by asking a thousand questions”. Alibaba has not given an English version of the name.

“We are at a technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing,” says Alibaba chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang.

Tongyi Qianwen can work in English as well as Chinese, and will first be added to Alibaba’s workplace messaging app DigTalk.

It will perform tasks such as turning conversations in meetings into written notes, writing emails and drafting business proposals. It will also be integrated into Tmall Genie, which is like Amazon Alexa.



