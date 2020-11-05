Nokia has announced the release of two budget smartphones in the sub $300 market, the $79 Nokia 225 and the $249 Nokia 3.4.

The Nokia 225, which has a keymat and function keys which places it firmly in the sub $100 market, has 4G connectivity, a 1150mAh battery, an in-built MP3 player, FM radio and even the iconic original Snake game.

Described by Nokia’s parent company HMD Global as a “no fuss mobile phone”, the 225 has all the basic essentials needed for a working smartphone but don’t expect much else.

It has 128MB RAM and 64MH internal, ships with a 0.3MP VGA camera and its battery life is quite impressive with 46 hours of music playback time.

“By bringing 4G to the Nokia 225 4G without compromising the accessible price point, we take another step towards our mission of providing low-cost access to global connectivity to those who need it the most – the billions of people who remain unconnected,” said Juho Sarvikas, VP of North America.

The affordable $79 smartphone is available in black from today, November 5, at JB Hi-Fi, with availability at Harvey Norman, Big W, The Good Guys and Officeworks in the coming weeks.

On the more expensive side will be the Nokia 3.4, which for $249 has a few more features to justify the price tag.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Android 11, the 3.4 model has 64GB RAM, a 6.39’’ HD punch hole display and a dual 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie lens.

It also has several premium features such as a Google Assistant button, Face ID, a fingerprint sensor, NFC and AI camera imaging.

The 3.4 also boasts Nokia’s signature two-day battery life and the company says the device has an up to 70% performance upgrade compared to the previous generation.

The Nokia 3.4 will be available in Charcoal at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks and Big W from November 17 for $249.