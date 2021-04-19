Nintendo is suing a manufacturer of tools used to hack its Nintendo Switch consoles.

Gary Bowser is a member of for-profit video game hacking group Team Xecuter, which sells mod chips and devices used to jailbreak Switch consoles, allowing them to play pirated and copied games.

Nintendo of America, led by president Doug Bowser (no relation), has labelled Team Xecuter “an international pirate ring”, and has filed lawsuits in the past against sellers of its hacking tools. It is now suing Bowser in a Seattle court for copyright infringement.

“The purpose of the Circumvention Devices and the SX OS – developed, manufactured, and trafficked under Defendant’s leadership – is to hijack the Nintendo Switch by interrupting and bypassing its technological security features and protections.

“This thereby allows the Nintendo Switch to be used for massive intellectual property theft and infringement,” Nintendo said in its legal filing.

The gaming giant – notoriously litigious when it comes to infringements on its IP – is understood to be seeking huge damages of $2500 USD for each trafficked device and $150,000 USD per copyright violation, as well as an end to Team Xecuter’s operations.

Bowser has been selling hacking tools for Nintendo consoles and handhelds since the Nintendo 3DS in 2013.