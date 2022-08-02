Australian television networks have seen their streaming apps gaining steam, as overseas services such as Netflix fade from favour.

New data from Sensor Tower shows that, while Disney, Amazon and Netflix garnered more downloads over the past twelve months, Nine, ABC, Seven Network, and Stan Entertainment have all soared into the top ten downloads chart, as broadcast video-on-demand services begin to flex in the market.

“Despite Netflix’s recent loss of subscribers, they are still the top service in Australia from a user and viewership standpoint, but their growth has been significantly impacted and has presented a prime opportunity for local streaming services to show their value to customers looking to shop elsewhere,” Sensor Tower managing director, Tom Cui, APAC, said.

“When many people think of streaming services, it’s Netflix, Amazon, and Disney that spring to mind. What our Sensor Tower data has shown is that actually, homegrown streaming services are giving these global brands a run for their money in terms of both popularity and revenue.

“Streamotion is a key performer with its sporting service, Kayo ranking higher than most entertainment apps for revenue in Australia. This is a reflection of how much Aussies love their live sport and if you work in the streaming industry, this is where you can expect to continue to see a surge in consumer downloads and spend.”