Foxtel and Disney have struck a deal to integrate the Disney+ app onto Foxtel’s set top boxes.

The Disney+ app will be added to Foxtel’s iQ3, iQ4 or iQ5 set-top box, and is accessible through the Apps page and the Home screen. Disney+ is the latest streaming app to be added to Foxtel’s boxes, joining ABC iview, SBS on Demand, 10 Play, 9 Now, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and Vevo.

“We’re committed to delivering the ultimate destination for entertainment and streaming, all in one place and so we’re thrilled to be adding to our apps with Disney+, the home of much-loved and globally recognised entertainment brands,” said Foxtel Group chief content and commercial officer, Amanda Laing.

“Through the Disney+ app integration, Foxtel subscribers can access their Disney+ subscription to the deep and vast catalogue of Disney+ content spanning the fantastical worlds of popular family movies and TV shows, to hugely popular, addictive, and gripping dramas, comedies, reality, and more for adult audiences.”

Walt Disney Company managing director ANZ Kylie Watson-Wheeler, added: “We’re excited to add Disney+ on Foxtel iQ devices which make a Disney+ subscription seamlessly accessible on this platform.

“This innovation means Foxtel customers can conveniently expand their viewing experience to enjoy our world’s-best entertainment and content for all ages, with an ever-growing catalogue, exciting new releases, exclusive original content, and more on Disney+.”