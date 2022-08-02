HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Disney+ Comes To Foxtel’s Set Top Boxes

Disney+ Comes To Foxtel’s Set Top Boxes

By | 2 Aug 2022

Foxtel and Disney have struck a deal to integrate the Disney+ app onto Foxtel’s set top boxes.

The Disney+ app will be added to Foxtel’s iQ3, iQ4 or iQ5 set-top box, and is accessible through the Apps page and the Home screen. Disney+ is the latest streaming app to be added to Foxtel’s boxes, joining ABC iview, SBS on Demand, 10 Play, 9 Now, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and Vevo.

“We’re committed to delivering the ultimate destination for entertainment and streaming, all in one place and so we’re thrilled to be adding to our apps with Disney+, the home of much-loved and globally recognised entertainment brands,” said Foxtel Group chief content and commercial officer, Amanda Laing.

“Through the Disney+ app integration, Foxtel subscribers can access their Disney+ subscription to the deep and vast catalogue of Disney+ content spanning the fantastical worlds of popular family movies and TV shows, to hugely popular, addictive, and gripping dramas, comedies, reality, and more for adult audiences.”

Walt Disney Company managing director ANZ Kylie Watson-Wheeler, added: “We’re excited to add Disney+ on Foxtel iQ devices which make a Disney+ subscription seamlessly accessible on this platform.

“This innovation means Foxtel customers can conveniently expand their viewing experience to enjoy our world’s-best entertainment and content for all ages, with an ever-growing catalogue, exciting new releases, exclusive original content, and more on Disney+.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Nine, ABC, Seven Streaming Apps Gaining On Netflix, Disney
Aussies Cancel Streaming Services As Living Costs Rise
AFL Announce Rights Close Could Go 100% To US Broadcaster
Labor Now Wants To Control AFL Rights, Club Revenue Could Be Hit
NRL Views Hit All Time High Despite Pandemic
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

RBA Lifts Cash Rate 50 Basis Points
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Next Gen i7 Intel Chip Hits 6GHz Clock Speeds
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Australians Putting Off Smartphone Upgrades: Survey
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Spotify Premium Users To Get Separate Play And Shuffle Buttons
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
Intel To Introduce Wi-Fi 7, Apple Still Yet To Launch Wi-Fi 6E
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

RBA Lifts Cash Rate 50 Basis Points
Latest News
/
August 2, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
As predicted, the Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent. Analysts have downgraded...
Read More