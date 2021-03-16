HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nikon Stock Climbs After Pro Mirrorless Camera Revealed

Nikon Stock Climbs After Pro Mirrorless Camera Revealed

By | 16 Mar 2021

Japanese camera Company Nikon who once told ChannelNews that mirrorless cameras were “A fad” after Panasonic launched a new mirrorless Lumix camera is now working on a pro mirrorless camera after losing share to the likes of Sony and Panasonic.

Currently the Company is working on a new flagship Z series mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z9, that will be launched in Australia later this year.

Last year Nikon stock fell 52% this year the stock is tracking up over 40% following news that the Company is finally getting into the mirrorless camera market with a pro camera.

What we do know about the new camera is that the Z9 will support 8K video recording and some key features include a new image-processing engine and a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor.

The press release vaguely mentioned that there will be “various other video specifications that fulfill diverse needs and workflows.”
Some observers claim the Z9 looks like a combination of the mirrorless Z7 and the D6 full-frame DSLR but with a grip-style body. And that’s about it.

As usual, Nikon Rumours posted some of their predictions for the Z9 if you’re hungry for more details, whether they’re true or not. Whatever is to come from the Z9, Nikon is making a bold claim that it will deliver “the best still and video performance in Nikon’s history.”

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Aldi Selling $149 Samsung LED Monitor
COVID-19 Has Not Been Kind To Nikon, Thousands Set To Be Sacked
Panasonic Introduces New Portrait Lens For LUMIX S Series Cameras
Retail Revolt Sony Being Pressured To Stop Selling Direct Following Canon Move
First It Was Intel, Then Garmin, Now Canon Has Been Hacked
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Are Millions Set To Desert Netflix?
Latest News
/
March 16, 2021
/
LG Head Of Solar And Energy Retires
Latest News LG
/
March 15, 2021
/
NRL 2021 Opening Round Biggest Ever, Says Foxtel
Foxtel Latest News
/
March 15, 2021
/
Facebook Working Out Deals With News Corp and Nine
Facebook Latest News
/
March 15, 2021
/
Apple 5G Modem Tipped For 2023
Apple iPhone Latest News
/
March 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Are Millions Set To Desert Netflix?
Latest News
/
March 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Netflix, who are facing intense competition from the likes of Disney+ and new players such as HBO Max and soon...
Read More