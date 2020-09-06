HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Distributors > Nick Aboud’s Cheap As Chips Could Be For Sale

Nick Aboud’s Cheap As Chips Could Be For Sale

By | 6 Sep 2020
, , ,

Cheap As Chips which is run by former Dick Smith CEO Nick Aboud could be up for sale as Australians take to shopping online.

The place where brands such as Blaupunkt TV’s are sold has annual sales between $100 million and $200 million and 40 stores, most of which are in South Australia and Victoria.

The Company which has performed well in the discount variety market during COVID-19 is opening new stores in locations that were formerly Target or Big W locations.

Alceon, which also owns 36 per cent of Mosaic Brands, online retailer SurfStitch and luxury fashion brand Ginger & Smart, bought Cheap as Chips four years ago. Nick Abboud was appointed CEO in November 2018.

Cheap as Chips chairman and Alceon Group executive director Richard Facioni said, “We’re getting ridiculous comparable [store] sales growth – some of that is from COVID,”. He said that sales are up 40 to 50 per cent year-on-year in some weeks during the pandemic.

One organisation that could buy the business is The Reject Shop according to the Financial Review.

The Reject Shop have enjoyed strong double-digit sales growth during the COVID-19 crisis as cash-strapped consumers snap up discounted household essentials.

Mr Facioni says Alceon is now considering whether to sell Cheap as Chips and allow new owners to oversee the next stage of growth.

“We’ve got it to a point now where it’s poised for growth, we need to work out whether we do that or let someone else do that,” he said.

The Reject Shop has $92.5 million in reserves after taking advantage of record pandemic-fuelled sales growth to raise $25 million in March.

Its shares have surged from a low of $2.40 in March to a three-year high of $8.28 last month amid expectations of a return to growth under new chief executive Andre Reich.
The retailer returned to profitability in 2020 after sales rose 3.4 per cent to $820.6 million, with same-store sales jumping 9.3 per cent in the March quarter and 5.1 per cent in the June quarter.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Big W’s Sales Up 31.8%, Driven By Home Office & Appliance Demand
Bunnings & Officeworks Earnings Up 13%, Kmart Group Slumps
Officeworks Tipped To Deliver Record Numbers Catch A New Contributor For Wesfarmers
JB HiFi Online Smashes Competition
Big W Kicks Off Father’s Day Sale, With JBL Speakers & Samsung Tablets
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Netflix Caved To Govt Pressure Nine Times On Takedowns
Content Latest News Video Streaming
/
September 7, 2020
/
Service NSW centre
Service NSW Hack Exposed 186,000 Customers
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
September 7, 2020
/
Peloton To Launch Cheaper Treadmill, Premium Bike
Accessories Brands Latest News
/
September 7, 2020
/
Epic Fires New Legal Salvo Over Fortnite
Apple Gaming Latest News
/
September 7, 2020
/
LG Wing To Launch September 14
Android Communication Latest News
/
September 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Netflix Caved To Govt Pressure Nine Times On Takedowns
Content Latest News Video Streaming
/
September 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Netflix has taken down a total of nine titles at government request in different countries since its launch, with five...
Read More