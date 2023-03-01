CanJam NYC 2023 has showcased some game-changing headphones, including a new partnership between PSB Speakers, hearables start-up Sonical and audio specialists MQA, that teams high-res wireless transmission, high-fidelity design and Sonical’s CosmOS platform.

Wearing the PSB Speakers label and set for release in the first quarter of 2024, this will be the first headphones to star Sonical’s ear computing platform which enables a bunch of apps and software upgrades.

They will also feature SCL6, also known as MQair, the latest tech from MQA which is the most advanced domain-based codec for adaptive, high-resolution audio streaming.

Then you have CosmOS (below), Sonical’s innovative operating system running on powerful low-watt processing cores, which brings exceptional levels of connectivity and computational power to cans.

This all adds up to the ability for mobile audio product makers to have the adaptability to keep up with consumer demands for performance and convenience, which are changing constantly.

Then, integrating Qorvo’s ultra-wideband radio tech provides a better audio experience due to a higher data rate and low latency.

On top of that, psychoacoustic pioneers PSB Speakers will update their relationship with both companies to push boundaries in the sonic sphere, resulting in awesome audio barrier advances in these headphones.