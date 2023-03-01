Online leaks of high-res renders and spec sheets have upped the excitement for Garmin’s Forerunner 265 and 265S smartwatches.

The Forerunner 265 is set to feature a 46mm display. The 265S will have a 42mm display. Both will come in three colours, with a cool example shown below, at a rumoured launch price of $449.99.

A Retail Training Document that was leaked shows that the Forerunner 265 will be available in aqua, black and whitestone, with black, powder gray and tidal blue bands.

The Forerunner 265S will come in black, light pink and whitestone, with amp yellow, whitestone and neo tropic bands.

Both models will benefit from the new AMOLED screens, with thinner display bezels, plus the overall design is more appealing than predecessors.

Both will support Amazon Music, Deezer and Spotify playback, which is why Garmin aren’t going to be releasing dedicated music models.

However, these two will feature 8GB storage, and are expected to be available in the next few weeks.