HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Connected Home > New Tech Company Zuma Launches “World First” Audio/Light Hybrid

New Tech Company Zuma Launches “World First” Audio/Light Hybrid

By | 14 May 2021
, , ,

New British tech company Zuma has unveiled the Zuma Lumisonic, a compact two-way loudspeaker and LED light package, which it touts as “a world first high-performance product that combines audio and light to give users an incredible immersive experience”.

The Lumisonic has been three years in the making, offering a “virtually invisible, wireless, and clutter-free” speaker, which uses circadian rhythm and mood lighting to offer up a truly immersive experience.

The speakers support FLAC, WAV and ALAC files, with 24bit/192kHz playback, as well as Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, and Airplay 2. It can connect to an Alexa-powered device to be voice controlled, and contains a number of in-built mood lighting settings to match the tone of the music being played.

The Zuma Lumisonic will be priced around AUD$680, with a forthcoming light-only version costing roughly $225.

 

About Post Author
,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Complete Philips Hue Range Will Be Compatible With Smart Home Standard ‘Matter’
Connected Home Industry Latest News
/
May 14, 2021
/
Australian and NZ Software Spending Increased During Pandemic
Latest News
/
May 14, 2021
/
Samsung Commits $196 Billion To Chip Manufacturing Over Next Ten Years
Industry Latest News Samsung
/
May 14, 2021
/
Sega’s Gaming Division Saw Revenues Drop But Profits Rise
Industry Latest News
/
May 14, 2021
/
Lenovo Launches ‘Go’ Travel Product Range, With Wireless Charging Mouse And Portable Battery Pack
Accessories Latest News Mice
/
May 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Complete Philips Hue Range Will Be Compatible With Smart Home Standard ‘Matter’
Connected Home Industry Latest News
/
May 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In a move it claims will future-proof its products, Signify has announced that all existing and forthcoming Philips Hue smart...
Read More