New British tech company Zuma has unveiled the Zuma Lumisonic, a compact two-way loudspeaker and LED light package, which it touts as “a world first high-performance product that combines audio and light to give users an incredible immersive experience”.

The Lumisonic has been three years in the making, offering a “virtually invisible, wireless, and clutter-free” speaker, which uses circadian rhythm and mood lighting to offer up a truly immersive experience.

The speakers support FLAC, WAV and ALAC files, with 24bit/192kHz playback, as well as Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, and Airplay 2. It can connect to an Alexa-powered device to be voice controlled, and contains a number of in-built mood lighting settings to match the tone of the music being played.

The Zuma Lumisonic will be priced around AUD$680, with a forthcoming light-only version costing roughly $225.