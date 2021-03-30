HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Samsung Galaxy S21 Prices Slashed In eBay Sale

By | 30 Mar 2021
eBay is slashing up to 16 per cent off the price of brand-new Samsung S21 models just two months after its release.

The deal applies to S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra 5G models, with consumers able to save up to $250 on the premium smartphones.

The ecommerce giant is flogging the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB model in Phantom Pink for $1197.99, $152 off the original retail price.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 512GB in Phantom Silver is also on sale for $1898.99, saving customers a whopping $252.

The Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 256GB is also down from $1649.99 to $1397.99 in the flash sale.

The eBay sale is only running for a limited time – so users will need to get in quick before they are back to full price.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
