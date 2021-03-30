eBay is slashing up to 16 per cent off the price of brand-new Samsung S21 models just two months after its release.

The deal applies to S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra 5G models, with consumers able to save up to $250 on the premium smartphones.

The ecommerce giant is flogging the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB model in Phantom Pink for $1197.99, $152 off the original retail price.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 512GB in Phantom Silver is also on sale for $1898.99, saving customers a whopping $252.

The Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 256GB is also down from $1649.99 to $1397.99 in the flash sale.

The eBay sale is only running for a limited time – so users will need to get in quick before they are back to full price.