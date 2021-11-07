HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Premium Moto Smartphone Tipped With Qualcomm 898 Processor

New Premium Moto Smartphone Tipped With Qualcomm 898 Processor

By | 7 Nov 2021

All the signs are that the Lenovo owned smartphone Company Motorola, is going to take on Samsung and Apple in the premium 5G end of the market.

Key could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 premium processor that is due shortly with Motorola placing orders for several thousand units.

Last week Motorola executives from the USA, quizzed journalists about the smartphone market, competing brands and the shape and form factor for future smartphones.

In Australia Motorola has been playing in the entry and mid-range smartphone market with a lot of success, sales in Australia are up over 85% off a relatively small base.

However, insiders are tipping that a Motorola high performance premium smartphone is set to be launched shortly called the MotoG200 with all mainstream carriers interested in the new device. 

If the new device with the top end Qualcomm processor is not launched in the next few weeks, we could see at CES 2022.

The new device is set to be pitched at the Samsung Galaxy S22 which is set to be launched in February 2022.

In Australia the device could be called the Moto G30.

If last week’s pow wow with media was anything to go by expect to see a device that has a big battery capability, as well as a top end camera which could be because Motorola is tipped to use the Samsung camera sensor.

Also tipped is an OLED screen.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Some observers claim that it’s “irrelevant how many units Motorola sells of their top end model”.

“What they need is a star performer, a top end model that proves that Motorola have the engineering and development teams to deliver a premium model”.

“If they do this and the MotoG200 is seen as a true premium device then they will sell a lot more affordable premium smartphone”.

Also tipped is a brand new Razr to take on the now popular Samsung Z Flip 3.

ChannelNews understands that Motorola management are well aware that the Samsung Flip is gaining traction and a reengineered Razr could be the answer to take on Samsung in this market.

Well-respected leaker Ice Universe has just posted some unofficial benchmarks for the Snapdragon 898 processor, suggesting that we’re going to get a chipset that’s around 15% speedier than the one that’s been in use this year.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
84% Growth For Motorola, Stripping Share From Samsung & LG
Details Of Motorola Watch Revealed
Motorola Unleashes Budget-Friendly Moto G Pure
Introducing Motorola’s Moto G Pure, Another G Wiz
REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Why Did Fin Review Edit Mosman Woolworths Story?
Latest News
/
November 7, 2021
/
GoPro Not Worried About Chip Shortages For Xmas
Latest News
/
November 5, 2021
/
Complaints Up At Optus, Dodo, Boost; Down For Telco Industry
Latest News
/
November 5, 2021
/
eBay Australia CEO Poached By Celebrity Chef
Latest News
/
November 5, 2021
/
Lew’s Threats To Overthrow Myer Board Prove Toothless
Latest News
/
November 5, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Why Did Fin Review Edit Mosman Woolworths Story?
Latest News
/
November 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
COMMENT: The big question around Mosman today, is who lobbied the Nine Media owned Financial Review, to take negative comments...
Read More