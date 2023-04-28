HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Motorola Razr To Have 3.5″ Cover Screen

New Motorola Razr To Have 3.5″ Cover Screen

By | 28 Apr 2023

Lenovo executive Chen Jin has confirmed the news the upcoming Motorola Razr foldable will boast a 3.5-inch cover screen.

In a series of posts, Chen Jin talks about the major advance that the original iPhone brought with its 3.5-inch display. The accompanying image says only that the Razr screen will have a ‘3.X-inch’ display, before inviting readers to guess what that final figure will be.

Industry pundits say this will be at least 3.5″. That’s bigger than the current flip phone external display winner, the OPPO Find N2 Flip, with its 3.26-inch cover screen. There are also rumours the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will boost it’s external screen to 3.4″.



