New JBL Club Series Headphones Land In Oz

Designed in conjunction with world-class DJs and musicians, JBL has added three new headphones to its JBL Club Series – the Club 700BT, Club 950NC and Club One – all of which are available now at jbhifi.com.au and jbl.com.au.

“Designed for true music enthusiasts, producers, artists, DJs and creators the game-changing JBL CLUB series delivers epic sound, with premium materials designed and tested by some of the top musicians in the world,” said Marcus Fry, Brand Activation Director of AUNZ at HARMAN. “These three headphones are equipped with the most innovative technologies for a legendary listening and performance experience.”

In keeping with the club theme, users can tap the ‘STAGE+’ button on their My JBL Headphones app to choose from a wide selection of DJ presets. To celebrate the new Club Series, JBL is also launching JBL Club Radio with Jupiter Project and DJ Tigerlily, which will host exclusive interviews and live DJ sets every Friday in May via Instagram Live on the @jupiterproject Instagram.

The entry-level, wireless Club 700BT (RRP: $249.00) headphones offer all the hi-res audio and Legendary JBL Pro Sound for clear, detailed sound. They have a comfortable on-ear design with cushioned cups and a dedicated button on the right earcup to boost the bass.

They have dual mics built in as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity so you can take hands-free calls. When users are on a call, the headphones cancel out ambient noise.

When you’re not on a call, the AmbientAware and TalkThru technology allow users to be aware of the sounds around them, an important safety feature if you use your headphones while going on walks and runs out and about.

The whole JBL Club Series integrates with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can send texts, select a favourite playlist or get a weather update without having to touch your phone. To add this functionality, users simply need to select the Google Assistant of Amazon Alexa through the My JBL Headphones app.

The JBL Club 700BT battery lasts for 50 hours when used wirelessly, and only takes two hours to fully recharge.

A step up from the JBL Club 700BT is the Club 950NC (RRP: $399.00) has all the functionality of the cheaper model, but also adds Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC). ANC makes a huge difference in cutting out outside sounds, which means you can listen to your music at a more quiet volume but hear it just as clearly. To activate ANC listeners can hold down the Smart Ambient button on the headphones for a few seconds.

The Club 950NC’s battery lasts up to 55 hours when used wirelessly, and 22 hours with ANC on.

The top of the line of the Club Series is the Club One (RRP: $499.00), which features a 40mm custom orange graphene drive for optimum sound. They offer a SilentNo feature, allowing users to have ANC on without listening to music. They also have a dual aux input so you can plug in on either side, as well as a 3,500mW max input and resistance to power surges.

The battery life of the Club One headphones lasts for 45 hours in wireless mode, and 23 hours in wireless and ANC mode, and can be charged in under two hours. They’re a portable pair of headphones that fold inwards for more compact transportation.