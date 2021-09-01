D-Link has launched a new long-range wireless bridge, capable of connecting sites up to 20km away through Wi-Fi 5.

Pitched at multi-site businesses such as office branches, construction sites or transportation hubs, the DAP-3712 Long Range Wireless Bridge provides speeds of up to 867Mbps, and comes with built-in signal strength and alignment indicator lights to help set them up over long distances.

According to D-Link, the bridge is capable of both point-to-point and multi-point transmission.

“The DAP-3712 features state-of-the-art hardware, including a high-gain 23 dBi directional antenna helping to provide strong and stable Wireless connectivity.

“The DAP-3712 also employs Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology, meaning that the unit can be powered via an Ethernet cable up to 100m away from a PoE-enabled Switch or Power Injector, which is extremely useful as power sockets can be difficult to come by in ceiling cavities or in outdoor deployment scenarios,” the manufacturer said.

It is available for $399.95 from D-Link and its partners.