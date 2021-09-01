LinkedIn is following the lead of Twitter and removing its Stories feature, after trialling the disappearing video function for less than a year.

LinkedIn will remove Stories at the end of September, according to Liz Li, LinkedIn’s senior director of product, who says the move is due to users telling her they “wish videos could live on their profile, not disappear.”

She wrote: “In developing Stories, we assumed people wouldn’t want informal videos attached to their profile, and that ephemerality would reduce barriers that people feel about posting.

“Turns out, you want to create lasting videos that tell your professional story in a more personal way.”

The Stories feature will be replaced with a permanent video feature, although the company hasn’t said when this will roll out.

Tweet removed its disappearing videos feature Fleets just last month, nine months after the company launched the feature, aimed at “address[ing] some of the anxieties that hold people back from Tweeting.”