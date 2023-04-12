During the past month I have been testing the new Arlo Pro 5 2K security camera which is a major improvement on past Arlo cameras because I suspect there has been a significant improvement in processor and capture software.

What’s nice about Arlo and the likes of Swann is that they are none Chinese cameras and their core business is security and the protection of homes and businesses.

Unlike brands such as Eufy which is a brand name owned by Chinese Company Anker who slaps the name on security cameras and vacuum cleaners and anything else they think they can sell, Arlo is a diehard security brand who recently dropped their prices despite a significant improvement in their security camera offering.

The Arlo Pro 5 2K delivers a new level of 2K capability including night vision recording and significantly improved day vision more so when it comes to drilling down to enlarged detail.

This is because it’s 2K Vs 1080p. So, what does that mean?

Because it’s 2K you can capture six times the amount of colour than the Arlo Pro 4 camera does, this coupled with the 12x digital zoom and the 2K quality, allows you to clearly capture the faces of anyone caught by the camera or for example an animal lurking in a courtyard.

Another key feature is the inclusion of a spotlight and siren to ward potential thieves.

The spotlight can illuminate faces from up to 7 metres away and the camera’s built-in siren is relatively loud.

The real standout feature which is the reason why you should upgrade to this camera if you have a two years or older security camera, is the night shooting and the dramatically improved resolution. This allows you to identify a lot more detail than with past cameras.

We were able to recognise humans and animals and later set the camera to not prompt every time a bird swooped down into our courtyard.

The Arlo app will ping you with a notification when it detects motion and it’s even smart enough to recognize the source but you do have to pay a subscription fee for this feature.

As for battery life the Arlo Pro 5 does have an improved capability though I suggest that you do invest in an Arlo solar solution especially if it’s in a high traffic area where people are coming and going.

There is a new low-power mode which Arlo claims improves battery life by 50% however the added incentive is an Arlo solar panel, this will make a big difference especially when it comes to having to constantly replace batteries.

Another issue is that older Arlo Pro 4 batteries don’t work on the Pro 5.

When you activate the new Arlo Pro 5 you will be prompted to download a new Arlo Secure app, which Arlo claims is a new streamlined app for monitoring and securing your home.

And this is where I believe Arlo needs to take a step back as the app for the technology dyslectic.

is going to be confronting and hard to set up.

Features such as personalise your dashboard, Add a widget, set a routine are all pushed at you as one tries to set up the app.

Then there is the spruiking for an additional Arlo Secure Subscription, where according to Arlo management will unlock even more advanced features like people and car recognition, and video recording that can be synchronised and saved to the cloud for every instance for up to 60 days.

How about a slot for a memory card?

A big plus is that the Pro 5 is compatible with all the major smart home platforms, including Samsung SmartThings, Google Home, and Apple’s HomeKit.

As for design and looks the camera can be easily mounted outside, as the camera is light, weighing roughly 50g less than arch rival Google’s outdoor camera.

The housing is stylish and the battery easy to access when it comes to having to recharge.

The battery compartment is tucked away inside the case and can be easily accessed via the push of a button on the bottom of the camera.

Arlo are claiming six months of battery life which we found to be a big stretch especially when you have high traffic movement. To get this you are going to need minimum movement.

Conclusion

The Arlo Pro 5 2K camera is an excellent security camera that does all the right things well coupled with a solar panel and you have one of the best cameras in the home market today.

As for the app it’s got too complicated for a lot of people, and Arlo needs to address the interface and the demands they make on users. One solution as part of the subscription would a paid for configure service, where by you app can be configured for your demands online or via a local service.

Optus is set to release a similar service soon.

Ranking

Camera 9/10

App 5/10