Telstra services seem to be suffering problems at the moment, as of 3pm AEST on April 12.

According to DownDetector, the number of complaints by users spiked around 3pm.

Users in the North Sydney region in particular are reporting issues with mobile coverage, with many saying they have SOS or 3G coverage only.

The telco is yet to confirm any issues.

@Telstra Is there a mobile network outage in Mosman, NSW, 2088 currently? — James 💉💉💉 (@Jwarne) April 12, 2023

We’ll update this story once we learn more.