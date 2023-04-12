HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra Outages, Issues Plaguing Users

Telstra Outages, Issues Plaguing Users

By | 12 Apr 2023

Telstra services seem to be suffering problems at the moment, as of 3pm AEST on April 12.

According to DownDetector, the number of complaints by users spiked around 3pm.

Users in the North Sydney region in particular are reporting issues with mobile coverage, with many saying they have SOS or 3G coverage only.

The telco is yet to confirm any issues.

We’ll update this story once we learn more.

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Telcos Overtake Social Media As Australia’s Least Trusted Industry
Roku Trims 6% Of Workplace
Telstra To Cut Jobs In Attempt To Claw Back $500M
NBN Slashes 500 Jobs As Users Move To New 5G & Satellite Comms
Huawei Makes Up 60% Of Germany’s 5G Network
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Arlo Pro 5 2K Security Camera Delivers Best Performance Yet
Latest News
/
April 12, 2023
/
Alibaba Set To Launch ChatGPT Foe
Latest News
/
April 12, 2023
/
Nokia’s G22 Is Their First Phone Offering Self-Repairability
Latest News
/
April 12, 2023
/
Google TV Expands To Offer 800+ Free Stations
Latest News
/
April 12, 2023
/
REVIEW: MSI Pulse 17 – A Great Budget Gaming Laptop
Latest News
/
April 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Arlo Pro 5 2K Security Camera Delivers Best Performance Yet
Latest News
/
April 12, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
During the past month I have been testing the new Arlo Pro 5 2K security camera which is a major...
Read More