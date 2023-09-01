HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Anker Lineup Shown at IFA

New Anker Lineup Shown at IFA

By | 1 Sep 2023

Global tech powerhouse Anker unveiled serval new products from power banks to a new web cam.

The new line of products showcased has the tagline ‘Future of Living in Power’, and includes the Nano series power banks, a wireless magnetic charging series, new portable power stations, sound-cancelling headphones, security cameras, and webcam.

The Anker Nano Power Bank (22.5W) and Anker Nano Power Bank (30W) are available starting today, whereas availability has not been announced for the 15W MagGo wireless magnetic charging series but the new models will have the addition of Qi2 tech.

There were two power stations shown inclusive of the Anker SOLIX C1000 packs 1056Wh of power, which can power up to 99% of appliances, thanks to its 2400W AC output via SurgePad™.

The other revealed power station, the Anker SOLIX F3800, offers 6000W AC power output and 120V/240V dual voltage output.

For the newest over-ear headphones by the brand, Anker is releasing the soundcore Space One model, which has an upgraded noise cancelling system, long playtime, and impressive audio performance with LDAC decoding.

Also shown was the AnkerWork C310 web cam, an industry’s first with its 1080P 60 frames-per-second camera with High Dynamic Range and also features a 4K resolution camera. The new web cam will be available on September 18.

The last product in the line being showcased at IFA is Anker’s premium cleaning brand MACH’s R1 Always-Clean Robot Vacuum&Mop, which offers roller mop technology that autonomously vacuums, mops and self-cleans.

More details of all models, like prices and availability, will be released in the coming months.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , , ,
You may also like
Yamaha Unveils Long Awaited MusicCast 200 And R-N600A Network Receiver
Lenovo Targets Remote Work And Gaming At IFA Berlin
Turn Your Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro & QLED/LED TVs Into A Broadcasting Station
LG To Unveil New Smart Living Solutions At IFA 2023
Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Yamaha Unveils Long Awaited MusicCast 200 And R-N600A Network Receiver
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
Lenovo Targets Remote Work And Gaming At IFA Berlin
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
Beko Eco Washer/Dryer Showcased At IFA 
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
Turn Your Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro & QLED/LED TVs Into A Broadcasting Station
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
LG To Unveil New Smart Living Solutions At IFA 2023
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Yamaha Unveils Long Awaited MusicCast 200 And R-N600A Network Receiver
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Yamaha Corporation has been a doyen of quality audio and music for decades and new additions to its MusicCast system...
Read More