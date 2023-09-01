Global tech powerhouse Anker unveiled serval new products from power banks to a new web cam.

The new line of products showcased has the tagline ‘Future of Living in Power’, and includes the Nano series power banks, a wireless magnetic charging series, new portable power stations, sound-cancelling headphones, security cameras, and webcam.

The Anker Nano Power Bank (22.5W) and Anker Nano Power Bank (30W) are available starting today, whereas availability has not been announced for the 15W MagGo wireless magnetic charging series but the new models will have the addition of Qi2 tech.

There were two power stations shown inclusive of the Anker SOLIX C1000 packs 1056Wh of power, which can power up to 99% of appliances, thanks to its 2400W AC output via SurgePad™.

The other revealed power station, the Anker SOLIX F3800, offers 6000W AC power output and 120V/240V dual voltage output.

For the newest over-ear headphones by the brand, Anker is releasing the soundcore Space One model, which has an upgraded noise cancelling system, long playtime, and impressive audio performance with LDAC decoding.

Also shown was the AnkerWork C310 web cam, an industry’s first with its 1080P 60 frames-per-second camera with High Dynamic Range and also features a 4K resolution camera. The new web cam will be available on September 18.

The last product in the line being showcased at IFA is Anker’s premium cleaning brand MACH’s R1 Always-Clean Robot Vacuum&Mop, which offers roller mop technology that autonomously vacuums, mops and self-cleans.

More details of all models, like prices and availability, will be released in the coming months.