Motorola just launched the newest in its line, the moto G14, their slick new mid-tier smartphone featuring immersive stereo speakers, a full HD+ display, and an advanced camera at the very affordable price of $229 RRP.

The moto G14 may be the new kid on the block, but Motorola continues to bring high-end features and a sleek design reminiscent of the iPhone all at a reasonable price, which is key with the cost of living rising and families feeling the pinch.

To be clear, Motorola also makes higher-end phones that rival their competitors, like the Edge 40, Razr 40 Ultra, but thier mid-range offerings set Motorola apart from the crowd.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand, feels this particular segment is an integral part of the market that sometimes is underserved.

“Through our Moto G family, we continue to democratise new technology, making the latest innovation and features widely accessible, ensuring every consumer is able to find a device that not only meets their needs but exceeds their expectation of a mid-tier smartphone,” Bonnici said.

The moto G14 boasts several premium features including but not limited to Dolby Atmos speakers with Motorola Spatial Sound and 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

They also have ensured the moto G14 has a Hole-in-Display (HiD) design and condensed border between the screen and frame for more room for leisure scrolling or a busy workday.

Motorola also said they have integrated bass and vocals for immersive sound that limits noise interference and allows consumers to enjoy the multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos.

Cameras have become increasingly critical for a fully robust device, and the moto G14 is said to have an advanced 50MP1 camera system that employs AI and features Quad Pixel technology for 4x better low light sensitivity.

Additionally, the moto G14 has an integrated Macro Vision camera that allows users to take sharper, more vibrant images while still capturing tiny details that may not seen with a standard lens.

As for the tech powering the phone, the moto g14 has a powerful octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage.

The newest G in Motorola’s like also has a decent 5000 mAh battery, which should last a couple of days if you miss a charge here and there.

Aside from the usual bells and whistles, this phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones (!!) for those of us who consistently forget to charge our headset, which may not be a must-have but certainly is a nice-to-have.

Last but certainly not least, the design echoes all top-tier models out there and is made from high-quality materials. This particular Motorola model comes in a special edition Pale Lilac and Steel Gray from vegan leather with a water-repellent design2, so it stays protected from spills and splashes.

Available today, pick up the moto G14 at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and selected retailers, at motorola.com.au, for only $229 RRP.