AVM Fritz are set to present a new range of products that have been tipped to launch in the upcoming months.

First up is the FRITZ!Box 5690 Pro, which is an all in one, future proof router accommodating DSL as well as fibre optic technology. Equipped with built in support for WiFi 7, DECT, Zigbee, and a robust gigabit LAN. It also facilitates tri-band mesh routing on 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequency, with data rates up to 18.5Gbit/s/

See below the specifications for the FRITZ!Box 5690 Pro:

Powerful integrated fiber optic and DSL router

Supports fiber standards: GPON up to 2.5Gbit/s, AON up to 1Gbit/s

Can be used on a fiber optic modem (ONT) with 2.5Gbit/s (WAN)

Supports DSL including 35b super vectoring to 300 Mbit/s

Tri-band Mesh, 4 x 4 on 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz / WiFi 7, WiFi 6E, WiFi 6

Wi-Fi speeds: 2.4GHz: up to 1200Mbit/s (WiFi 6), 5GHz: up to 5760Mbit/s (WiFi 7), 6GHz: up to 11.53Gbit/s (WiFi 7)

1x 2.5 gigabit LAN/WAN port and 4 LAN ports at 1Gbit/s

Telephony via DECT, IP/SIP and 1x analog telephone connection (FXS)

Smart Home via DECT ULE and Zigbee, Matter in preparation

1x USB 3.1 for mobile dongles (5G/4G) as well as storage media and printers

Next is the FRITZ!Box Fiber, where users can keep a real time tab on the connection’s quality, speed, and historical performance, aiming to bring together all digital needs including streaming, smart home solutions, and IP telephony.

With WiFi 6 still fresh, AVM Fritz is already beginning to move to WiFi 7, and now the FRITZ!Box 5690 Pro and 6670 Cable models are expected to support future IEEE 802.11be standard.

See below the FRITZ!Box 6670 Cable specifications:

DOCSIS 3.1 router for cable internet

Channel bonding with 2×2 OFDM (A) and 32×8 SC-QAM

Mesh WiFi, 2 x 2 on 2.4GHz and 5GHz, WiFi 7

Wi-Fi speeds: 2.4GHz: up to 720Mbit/s, 5GHz: up to 2,880Mbit/s

1x 2.5 gigabit LAN/WAN port and 4 LAN ports at 1Gbit/s

Telephony via DECT, IP/SIP and 1x analog telephone connection (FXS)

Integrated tuner for streaming TV signal in the home network

Smart Home via DECT ULE and Zigbee, Matter in preparation

FRITZ!OS with parental controls, media server, FRITZ!NAS, WiFi guest access, MyFRITZ! etc.

1x USB 2.0 for mobile dongles (5G/4G) as well as storage media and printers

The FRITZ!Powerline 1240 AX has been designed for FRITZ!Mesh, guaranteeing data delivery at speeds of up to 1200Mbit/s over existing power lines and 600Mbit/s via WiFi 6.

See below the specifications for FRITZ!Powerline 1240 AX

Powerline and gigabit LAN and WiFi 6

Total of 4 LAN ports in the set (2 x for FRITZ!Powerline 1210 and 2 x for FRITZ!Powerline 1240 AX)

Mesh WiFi, 2 x 2, on 2.4GHz, with up to 600MBit/s

Maximum wireless LAN security with WPA3, simple configuration thanks to WPS

Slim adapter to integrate network enabled devices into home network quickly and simply over electrical wiring

Compliance with the HomePlug AV2 standard, compatible with IEEE P1901 and all common powerline devices

Power consumption during the frequent standby condition is 4.5W (1240 AX) or 2.4W (1210). During operation, power consumption increases to a total of 3W.

Automatic FRITZ!OS updates for new features and more security

The new FRITZ!DECT 350 sensor offers immediate detection of door or window states, for the creation of energy efficient routines. Upcoming Matter and Zigbee integration will allow users to control smart devices across multiple brands through a unified interface.

See the FRITZ!DECT 350 specifications below:

Magnetic door/window contact

DECT ULE sensor, tuned to FRITZ!Box with DECT base station

Detects open doors and open or tilted windows

Saves energy directly in combination with the FRITZ!DECT 301 and 302 radiator controls

Controls all switchable FRITZ! Smart Home and compatible Zigbee devices

2x AAA batteries

Dimensions: 9.1cm x 2.4cm or 2.8cm x 1.5cm

MyFRITZ!Net offers long term analysis and real time energy consumption data for FRITZ!DECT 200 and 210. Also launching is intuitive wizards on the MyFRITZ!App, for an easy set-up and transition to a new FRITZ!Box.

The FRITZ!App suite will also receive upgrades, including a video door opener feature in FRITZ!App Fon and WiFi 7 support in FRITZ!App WLAN.

Be sure to check out AVM Fritz at IFA 2023 held in Berlin, Germany.