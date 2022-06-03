HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Network Tens AFL Ambitions Wilting As News Anchor Salary Slashed 50%

By | 3 Jun 2022

Network Ten whose local management are desperate to get the rights to AFL after 2025, may have a problem getting cash out of their parent Company Paramount Global who are appear to back slashing costs with their main US News anchor at CBS News forced to take a massive pay cut if she wanted to stay in the job.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell’s pay package got slashed from $11M to $5.23 after management at the Company moved to slash costs.

Lisa Wilkinson right.

The move does not bode well for Network Ten’s mad leftie Lisa Wilkinson who co-hosts the Project.

Back in November she was hosing down speculation that local Project staff would need to take major pay cuts in the near future.

Network Ten management denied this.

ChannelNews understands that US management, who don’t know anything about Australian sport let alone the existence of Network Ten, who is struggling in the ratings, are more into identifying areas to cut costs than stumping up A$200M to prop up a local bid.

The New York Post claim that CBS execs gave O’Donnell a “low ball” offer during the hard-knuckle negotiations, which they “expected O’Donnell to reject,” according to a source briefed on the talks.

This is the same media group who last month canned CNN+ after one month having already splashed over $500M on the setting up of the streaming news operation.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
