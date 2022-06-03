Network Ten whose local management are desperate to get the rights to AFL after 2025, may have a problem getting cash out of their parent Company Paramount Global who are appear to back slashing costs with their main US News anchor at CBS News forced to take a massive pay cut if she wanted to stay in the job.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell’s pay package got slashed from $11M to $5.23 after management at the Company moved to slash costs.

The move does not bode well for Network Ten’s mad leftie Lisa Wilkinson who co-hosts the Project.

Back in November she was hosing down speculation that local Project staff would need to take major pay cuts in the near future.

Network Ten management denied this.

ChannelNews understands that US management, who don’t know anything about Australian sport let alone the existence of Network Ten, who is struggling in the ratings, are more into identifying areas to cut costs than stumping up A$200M to prop up a local bid.

The New York Post claim that CBS execs gave O’Donnell a “low ball” offer during the hard-knuckle negotiations, which they “expected O’Donnell to reject,” according to a source briefed on the talks.

This is the same media group who last month canned CNN+ after one month having already splashed over $500M on the setting up of the streaming news operation.