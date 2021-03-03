Netgear has expanded its line of IP switches specifically designed for the audiovisual market.

The new M4250 switches, part of the manufacturer’s “AV Line”, feature a dedicated AV interface with user-selectable profiles up front and are designed for clean integration with traditional rack-mounted AV equipment.

According to Patrick Lo, Chairman and CEO of Netgear, the AV Line means installers will no longer be hobbled by switches designed for IT networks rather than AV.

“Netgear has pioneered IP switches that address the specific needs of the Pro AV industry by closely collaborating with professional audio-visual installers to better understand the unique challenges they face with AV deployments.

“Out-of-the-box AV functionality, AV configuration presets, an AV friendly user interface design, and large PoE budgets make Netgear’s AV Line the industry’s most comprehensive offering of network switches for AV-over-IP,” he said.

The new switches are available in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the US and Europe, as of late February.