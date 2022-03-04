In light of the continuing situation in Ukraine, Netflix have joined the many companies putting their impact behind Ukraine, saying they have paused all future projects and acquisitions from Russia – which means filming for the production of the Russian-language series Zato is stalled until further notice.

Still, the streaming giant are headlong into production of their newly announced series Trivia Quest, an interactive experience that will launch April 1.

Not unlike the Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch, Trivia Quest is a narrative interactive experience. In such, each “win” will move your narrative along, which sounds awesome at work on a Friday…