HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Puts Support Behind Ukraine

Netflix Puts Support Behind Ukraine

By | 4 Mar 2022

In light of the continuing situation in Ukraine, Netflix have joined the many companies putting their impact behind Ukraine, saying they have paused all future projects and acquisitions from Russia – which means filming for the production of the Russian-language series Zato is stalled until further notice.

Still, the streaming giant are headlong into production of their newly announced series Trivia Quest, an interactive experience that will launch April 1.

Not unlike the Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch, Trivia Quest is a narrative interactive experience. In such, each “win” will move your narrative along, which sounds awesome at work on a Friday…



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
AMD Suspends Chip Sales To Russia
EA Deleting Russian Teams From FIFA and NHL Games
Disney, Sony, Warner Hold Film Releases From Russia
Shipping Set To Be Hit By War, Europe A Problem
Elon Musk Sends Starlink Satellite Terminals To Ukraine
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Memory Chip Fastest Ever
Latest News
/
March 4, 2022
/
AMD Suspends Chip Sales To Russia
Latest News
/
March 4, 2022
/
Facebook, BBC, Deutsche Welle Blocked In Russia
Latest News
/
March 4, 2022
/
Yahama Launches TW-E5B True Wireless Earbuds
Latest News Yamaha
/
March 4, 2022
/
Teen Dies Charging Phone
Latest News
/
March 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Memory Chip Fastest Ever
Latest News
/
March 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung are boasting they are set to release the fastest memory chipset ever, with their latest next-gen memory set setting...
Read More