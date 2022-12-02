Paramount ANZ has today launched 13 new free ad-supported TV channels under the 10Play umbrella.

This marks the first step in introducing streaming service Pluto TV in Australia, which Paramount indicated would appear sometime in 2023.

These new channels introduce content from partners Banijay Rights, Fremantle and Lionsgate.

“Our new FAST channels deepen our offering to diehard fans with a world of content for the foodies, film buffs, reality fans and more,” said Paramount ANZ senior vice president, content and programming, Daniel Monaghan.

“Devotees of MasterChef can gorge on back-to-back episodes from Australia and the US. And Survivor superfans can set up camp on a channel dedicated to all the series shot in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

“Or if you want drama and can’t get enough of the Hoff, then you can stream every episode of Baywatch on a dedicated channel for this 90’s fan favourite. There’ll also be an Aussie Drama channel with a mix of much-loved shows such as Puberty Blues, Rush, The Secret Life of Us, and more.

“But if you like 80’s Aussie classics, join Lizzie, Franky and Bea on our dedicated Prisoner channel. And we have our Christmas movie channel for the whole family to enjoy.

“There’s something for everyone to stream for free this summer with a wealth of choice in this first taste of our FAST channels and it’s only just the start as we intend to expand in 2023.”

The new channels can be watched via the ‘live’ tab on the 10 Play app and website.