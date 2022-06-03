HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
NBN Opens FTTP Access To 160,000 Premises

By | 3 Jun 2022

From today, NBN has opened access to FTTP to around 160,000 premises currently served by Fibre to the Curb.

The addresses are across New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, and are the second batch of upgrades offered this year, as part of the NBN’s goal to make close to a million premises currently served by FTTC able to access “Home Ultrafast” by the end of this year.

The below towns and suburbs can now apply for FTTP.

“Our aim is to deliver access to our highest nbn Home Ultrafast wholesale speed tier with wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps to premises currently served by our FTTC network, said Brad Whitcomb, Chief Customer Office at NBN Co.

“This is another step toward extending these speeds to more and more Australians across our fixed-line technologies, including FTTN and HFC.”

