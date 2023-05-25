HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
NBN Considering Starlink-Style Low-Earth Satellites

By | 25 May 2023

NBN Co CEO Stephen Rue has told a Senate estimates hearing that it must start working on a replacement to its ageing SkyMuster satellites.

The SkyMuster satellites are geo-stationary, and were “cutting edge” when launched in 2015, but have since been surpassed by the likes of Starlink’s low-earth satellites, which offer quicker, uncapped internet

“Eight years later we are seeing growing constellations of low-earth orbit satellites, or LEOs, which address a drawback of geo-stationary satellites: latency,” Rue told the hearing.

“As our satellites reach the midpoint of their life-cycle, it is prudent for us to look at all options on the table for a replacement satellite strategy.

“This could include LEO technologies, or more traditional geo-based satellites or other terrestrial-based technologies.”

Rue also said NBN was considering low-earth orbit satellites.

“I don’t have a plan I can tell you exactly but there are a number of options that we are working on,” he concluded.



