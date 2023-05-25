Logitech’s New Solution For Hot Desking
Logitech have recently announced the Logi Dock Flex, an all-in-one USB-C docking station that has been designed to alleviate hot desking and hybrid working.
It closely resembles an Amazon Echo Show smart display, but comes with an 8-inch touchscreen allowing users to reserve rooms, and monitor desk availability using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Logitech’s new desk booking software.
The Logi Dock Flex supports a plethora of ports for a standard office setup. Two USB-C ports, a single USB-A port located just below the screen on the front, and at the rear, users will find two additional USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a gigabit ethernet port, and a Kensington lock slot.
It is capable of supporting two 4K monitors using one HDMI DisplayPort connection and can supply any laptop with 100W of charge using a USB-C connection. The screen can also be used to join meetings and display their calendars, photographs, and away messages.
It looks like a cube-shaped docking station with a built-in microphone, just like the original Logi Dock.
Scott Wharton, General Manager of Logitech B2B has said, “We took a multidimensional approach to building Logi Dock Flex that not only solves desk booking and management issues but promotes social collaboration and gives IT and workplace managers data on how the tech and space are being used.”
Now it does come at a cost of $699, but it does include a free version of Logitech’s desk booking software that can be run independently on the Logi Tune mobile and desktop apps.
A paid version of this software is also available for an annual subscription of $49 per desk, and provides features such as analytics, advanced user management and office maps.
This new development will become available on an undisclosed date in “fall 2023.” The Logitech desk booking software is however available now, with premium features included in the priced offering. These will run as a free beta until Just 1st, 2024.