Logitech have recently announced the Logi Dock Flex, an all-in-one USB-C docking station that has been designed to alleviate hot desking and hybrid working.

It closely resembles an Amazon Echo Show smart display, but comes with an 8-inch touchscreen allowing users to reserve rooms, and monitor desk availability using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Logitech’s new desk booking software.

The Logi Dock Flex supports a plethora of ports for a standard office setup. Two USB-C ports, a single USB-A port located just below the screen on the front, and at the rear, users will find two additional USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a gigabit ethernet port, and a Kensington lock slot.