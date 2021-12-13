HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 13 Dec 2021

NBN Co has announced its Towards-Zero Carbon Ambition, outlining a three-year roadmap to reduce its energy consumption.

The company has a three-pronged approach: a goal to reduce its annual energy use by 25GWh, by December 2025, then to buy 100 per cent renewable energy from December 2025, and to use electric or hybrid vehicles by 2030.

It has recently signed a renewable power purchasing agreement which will see it deliver 20 per cent renewable energy by FY23.

“NBN Co is committed to delivering a more energy-efficient network, with over 8.3 million premises currently connected to the nbn network, and it will seek to maintain more efficient use of energy as data demand and the number of connected premises continues to grow,” the company says in a statement.

“The company has plans to source 100 per cent of its power purchases from renewable energy sources through further power purchase agreements and contracts for renewables.

“This work builds on initiatives already delivered including installing solar panels in NBN facilities, turning off inactive line cards (that send and receive data traffic) in our network and installing LED lights in our technical facilities.”

 

