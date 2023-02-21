HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG H&H To Debut Portable Tattoo Printer

By | 21 Feb 2023

LG Household & Health Care will be debuting their portable temporary tattoo printer, Imprintu, at the Mobile World Congress, which starts in Barcelona next week.

The Imprintu connects to mobile devices and lets users choose images and print temporary tatts at resolution of 600 dots per inch.

It only takes two to three seconds for the machine to be ready to print the designs, using a safe vegan ink. The tattoos last for around a day and can be printed on skin or clothes.

LG H&H plan to update the numbers of illustrations and pattern designs created on the Imprintu mobile app through LG’s latest multi-modal artificial intelligence model Exaone.

The printer will launch in the second half of the year in the US and South Korea.



