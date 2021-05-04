Yesterday’s staff strike was the latest bad news for the embattled NBN Co, but this morning it is hoping to turn things around, by announcing suburbs and towns wherein 900,000 homes are eligible for a FTTN to FTTP fibre extension.

Stephen Rue, Chief Executive Officer at NBN Co, said: “We’re very pleased to announce the latest list of suburbs and towns across Australia – from Byron Bay on the eastern tip of New South Wales to Yokine in Western Australia – that will ultimately see around 2 million FTTN premises become eligible to join our ever-expanding Fibre to the Premises footprint, on demand.

“We very deliberately rolled out the National Broadband Network at pace across Australia using a range of technologies to ensure we could provide access to high speed broadband services across Australia as quickly as possible.”

Later this year, NBN Co will announce additional suburbs and towns to be incorporated into the FTTN to FTTP upgrade program.

“We are now well underway with the next long-planned phase of the network’s evolution and development to provide more customers with access to nbn’s highest wholesale speed tiers currently available,” continues Rue.

“Today, approximately 3.5 million premises across Australia can access the nbn Home Ultrafast wholesale speed tier with wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, on demand.

“We are on track to achieve our goal of enabling around 8 million premises or up to 75 per cent of homes and businesses on the fixed line network to access nbn’s highest wholesale speed tiers, if they so choose, by 2023.”

Below are the newly-announced places where FTTP is now available.