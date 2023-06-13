HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 13 Jun 2023

The foldable smartphone has kicked off even before Samsung has rolled out their new 2023 models.

Earlier today Motorola rolled out a pre order deal with consumers offered a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds which have a recommended retail value of $430 on the all-new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra which is retailing for $1,499.

In comparison the old Samsung Flip 4 with 256Mb of memory is selling for $1148. This is set to be replaced with a new model in August.

This deal makes the Motorola 40 the most affordable foldable phone to launch in Australia, with the entry level model selling for only $999.

Analysts claim that it will be interesting as to whether Samsung takes it up to Motorola when they launch their new models in July.

The 2022 Razr launched at $1,499, now Motorola is throwing in a pair of premium earbuds in an effort to lure customers into the Razr foldable which comes with dual screens and a one-on-one ratio for the front screen on the Ultra model.

The Razr 40 Ultra has the largest external display on a flip-style foldable to date.

Key specifications for the Razr 40 include a 6.9-inch 1080p+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, IP52 splash-resistance, and a 4,200mAh battery. You’ll find a 64MP primary camera and 13MP ultra-wide camera paired with a 32MP selfie camera.

The big value proposition is the much larger 3.6-inch external display, which is the biggest yet on a flip-style foldable.

It is significantly bigger than the 1.9-inch cover display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Razr 40 Ultra is now available to pre order at JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman and Telstra.

It is available in a choice of infinite Black, Glacier Blue, or Viva Magenta with a vegan leather finish.

The more affordable Razr will be available to pre-order from July 10 ahead of a July 21 release date.

It will come in a choice of Sage Green, Vanilla White, and Summer Lilac. These all have a vegan leather finish.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years.
New Affordable Premium Smartphones Driving Market Claims JB Hi Fi Boss As IDC Forecasts Downturn
