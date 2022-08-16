IKEA has launched IKEA Festival, part of a two-week “global celebration of life at home” across all its Australian stores.

From August 26 to September 10, all IKEA stores throughout the country will host free live workshops, events and activities including Interior Design Speed Dating, plant-based cooking demos, indoor plant workshops, IKEA expert talks, Swedish food taste testing and store treasure hunts.

There’ll be an online hub too, where “inspirational content from leading creators” will be available, as well as a live shopping module, with items shoppable direct from a live stream.

The main emphasis is on getting customers through the doors and spending up on their next ‘on home’ project. IKEA are promising “a house party vibe in store”, for the two-week period.

On September 3 the company will host a live event on Sydney Harbour with guest talks from Sam Evans on small space van living, Liz Miu on sustainable plant-based eating, as well as live music.

All Australian stores will host special free events for customers on September 3, including live music in room sets, product talks and demonstrations and food taste testing.

“There has never been a better time to let ourselves dream of all the possibilities of what home can become,” Georgia Gardiner, Life at Home Specialist for IKEA Australia said.

“The IKEA Festival shines a spotlight on real life creators and innovators from Australia and all around the world to re-ignite that spark and show how IKEA can help unleash those dreams for our life at home and turn them into ‘doing’.

“IKEA Festival will bring the party atmosphere to all our stores with inspiration at every corner, along with hours of exciting content from around the globe online to tune in to.”