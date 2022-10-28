A new teaser video released by the General Manager of Lenovo’s Mobile Group indicates that Motorola could be the first mobile brand to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen-2 powered phone this year.

The first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone was launched by Motorola in December 2021 which resulted in rumours that the new model might be released around the same time.

Motorola has dropped the Edge branding for its phones released in China. Hence, the Edge X30’s successor will be simply called the Moto X40.

It is expected that the flagship phone will be unveiled before the end of this year.

According to reports regarding the specs, the Moto X40 will feature an OLED panel that offers a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8 GB / 12 GB of RAM.

The phone will have a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens that can also be used as a macro camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. For selfies, it will feature a 60-megapixel front camera.

Moto X30 IS referred to as the Edge 30 Pro in the global market outside of China. So, the X40 model will likely be known as Edge 40 Pro.

Since the Edge 30 Pro was announced in March 2022, it seems that the Edge 40 Pro may debut by March 2023.

This month, Motorola also launched the Moto e22i smartphone, which offers Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, at the price of $179.