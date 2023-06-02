Motorola have announced the new Motorola Edge 40, which is thin and comes with a Turbo charger.

It is one of the thinnest in its class coming in at 7.58mm and features a borderless, curved glass display and curved rear inlay joined by a precision-cut, sandblasted aluminum frame.

It fits perfectly into the users hands, and is easy to grip. The design also includes IP68 protection.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific said, “Introducing the motorola edge 40 highlights Motorola’s continuous commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology to the market. Whether it’s revolutionizing power, performance, cameras, display or design, our edge devices continue to challenge the limits of conventional flagship smartphones in the affordable premium and mid tier segments.”

“The motorola edge 40 presents an ideal fusion of elegance and convenience, showcasing its exceptional photography capabilities through its state-of-the-art camera system alongside a captivating cinematic experience for enhanced entertainment. The rapid charging is a key feature to ensure reliability while on the move and with the added value of a charger and case included in the box.”

It comes with a 50MP hi-resolution camera system including the widest aperture available, f/1.4. Pictures can be taken in low-light environments, with soft focus background and faster capture speeds.

It has the Ambient Light Sensor which can set exposure, and a 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision on the rear. Also with a 32MP hi-res selfie camera, and an array of new video and camera enhancements including Horizon Lock Stabilisation, Video Portrait, and Vlog Mode.

Delivering a 6.55 inch pOLED display featuring borderless curved edges, and full HD+ resolution with less pixelation. It comes with HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 colour range. There is also a fast and fluid 144Hz refresh rate.

The 68W TurboPower charging gets power in 10 minutes, and a long-lasting 4400mAh battery can connect at 5G speeds. There is also 15W wireless charging, however the wireless charger is sold separately.

Also equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, which offers seamless connections to 5G and Wi-Fi networks and powers high-resolutions videos and smoother gaming.

There are also faster CPU & GPU speeds and greater power efficiency compared to the last generation.

This device runs on Android 13 and comes with simple gestures, custom entertainment settings and the ability to personalise the device through MyUX.

Security features include ThinkShield, Moto Secure, and Moto KeySafe. Also includes wireless connection and PC compatibility.

Motorola Edge 40

RRP $699 AUD available in Eclipse Black and Viva Magenta

Available online and through all major retailers from 10th July 2023