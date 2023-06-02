Leading Edge Retail Group has appointed a new CEO of Australian operations, as current chief Simon Lane steps down for personal reasons.

Lee Scott, the retail group’s current general manager for marketing and strategic procurement, will jump into the top spot from the start of the coming financial year.

Lane will remain as director of the Leading Edge board where he has served since 2016.

“Our board had no hesitation in signing off Lee’s appointment as CEO on the back of his experience and expertise in Leading Edge and the broader industry,” Lane said of his successor.

“He is the right person to continue to drive the Leading Edge Retail brand strategy and expanded channel approach.”