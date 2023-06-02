HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Leading Edge Retail Appoints New CEO

Leading Edge Retail Appoints New CEO

By | 2 Jun 2023

Leading Edge Retail Group has appointed a new CEO of Australian operations, as current chief Simon Lane steps down for personal reasons.

Lee Scott, the retail group’s current general manager for marketing and strategic procurement, will jump into the top spot from the start of the coming financial year.

Lane will remain as director of the Leading Edge board where he has served since 2016.

“Our board had no hesitation in signing off Lee’s appointment as CEO on the back of his experience and expertise in Leading Edge and the broader industry,” Lane said of his successor.

“He is the right person to continue to drive the Leading Edge Retail brand strategy and expanded channel approach.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Smeg CEO Dumped As Shocker Fridge Review Revealed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Swann Slashes Security Pricing
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/
Australia Post To Increase Parcel Delivery Prices
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/
Amazon’s Roomba Takeover Facing Major Hurdles
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/
Chord Unveils New Stereo Power Amplifier
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/
Ecovacs Expands Deebot Vacuum Line With Mop Feature
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Swann Slashes Security Pricing
Latest News
/
June 2, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Swann has cut the pricing for a number of its best security products as part of the company’s mid-year sales....
Read More