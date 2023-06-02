Parent company to Facebook, Meta have unveiled its latest virtual reality device, continuing its commitment to building an avatar-filled “metaverse.”

It has been unveiled prior to the launch of Apple’s much-awaited headset next week.

In an Instagram video, Mark Zuckerberg teased the new Quest 3, with plans to go on sale later this year. Featuring virtual and augmented reality technologies, known as “mixed reality.”

Users will be able to interact in fully digital environments, and graphics through the real world.

Zuckerberg has claimed it is the “most powerful headset yet.” Coming in at 40% slimmer hardware and double the graphics performance.

Meta are aiming to reveal this headset as a more affordable purchase compared to Apple’s new upcoming headset. Apple’s headset is expected to cost approximately $4,214 AUD, whereas Meta’s Quest 3 is expected to cost approximately $829.99 AUD.

CCS Insight analyst Leo Gebbie has said, “Speculation about Apple’s expected entry into the VR market [is] dominating tech discourse, and Meta is clearly keen to remind everyone about its credentials in the space. [Meta] will be keen to stamp its authority in the face of new competition.”

This new device is lighter, coming with improved resolution and performance, which is being driven by a new Qualcomm computer chip, whereas Apple is expected to use its own custom chips.

The Quest 3 will include “pass-through” features, which allows the ability to switch between real world and virtual space while the headset is in use, and in colour. The Quest 2 only offers blurry real world footage in black and white.

There is no proof however, that the Quest 3 can contain the ability to track eye movements, which is a feature on Sony’s latest VR headset, which can adjust the screen based on where the player is looking.