Samsung’s roll out of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for the 2021 Galaxy S21 and selected Galaxy S20 smartphones comes just two weeks after Galaxy S22’s update.

The update rolled out to Switzerland first, followed by other regions.

Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra joined the One UI 5 beta program a while ago. Android users in US got access to beta but not before mid-October.

According to SammyFans, the S21 update rolled out in Germany with the version numbers G991BXXU5DVJC (S21), G996BXXU5DVJC (S21+), and G998BXXU5DVJC (S21 Ultra).

The Galaxy S20 updates are also happening for version numbers G98xFXXUFGVJE (S20/S20+) and G988BXXUFGVJE (S20 Ultra), as per SamMobile reports.

As of now, Android 13 is not coming to the FE models yet.

In its official One UI 5 video, Samsung highlighted new features related to security and privacy, personalized lock screens, and shortcuts with Modes and Routines.

The company stressed that these features help “empower you to customize your device, enhance productivity, and enjoy amazing experiences across devices and platforms.”