HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > More Samsung Galaxy Phones To Have Android 13 Now

More Samsung Galaxy Phones To Have Android 13 Now

By | 8 Nov 2022

Samsung’s roll out of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for the 2021 Galaxy S21 and selected Galaxy S20 smartphones comes just two weeks after Galaxy S22’s update.

The update rolled out to Switzerland first, followed by other regions.

Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra joined the One UI 5 beta program a while ago. Android users in US got access to beta but not before mid-October.

According to SammyFans, the S21 update rolled out in Germany with the version numbers G991BXXU5DVJC (S21), G996BXXU5DVJC (S21+), and G998BXXU5DVJC (S21 Ultra).

The Galaxy S20 updates are also happening for version numbers G98xFXXUFGVJE (S20/S20+) and G988BXXUFGVJE (S20 Ultra), as per SamMobile reports.

As of now, Android 13 is not coming to the FE models yet.

In its official One UI 5 video, Samsung highlighted new features related to security and privacy, personalized lock screens, and shortcuts with Modes and Routines.

The company stressed that these features help “empower you to customize your device, enhance productivity, and enjoy amazing experiences across devices and platforms.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Matter To Drive OZ Smart Home Boom
Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor
Samsung S23 Series To Feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Application
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Details Revealed
Global Tablet And Chromebook Shipments Down In 2022 Q3, Reports IDC
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple’s ‘Hey Siri’ Command To Become Just ‘Siri’
Latest News
/
November 8, 2022
/
Google Rules Smart Speaker Market In OZ, Amazon Catching Up
Latest News
/
November 8, 2022
/
Consumer Sentiment Drops Below GFC Levels: Westpac
Latest News
/
November 8, 2022
/
Telstra’s ‘5G Standalone’ Finally Available, Samsung Only
Latest News
/
November 8, 2022
/
New Belkin 15Watt MagSafe Charger For Cars
Latest News
/
November 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple’s ‘Hey Siri’ Command To Become Just ‘Siri’
Latest News
/
November 8, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple is changing its most used ‘Hey Siri’ phrase to just ‘Siri’ next year or in 2024 with the aim...
Read More