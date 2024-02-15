HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Monster Intel CPU Leaked For This Year

Monster Intel CPU Leaked For This Year

By | 15 Feb 2024

This year, Intel are tipped to release a new monster CPU. The upcoming product is rumoured to boast eight P-cores and 16 E-cores for a total of 32 threads and 68MB cache. The most impressive part though, is its clock speeds.

Currently called the Core i9-14900KS, it’s rumoured to clock up to 6.2GHz for single core and dual core performance, with speeds reaching up to 5.9GHz for 3-8 cores.

This means P-cores will run 200MHz to 300MHz faster than previously, and E-cores are tipped to reach speeds up to 4.5GHz, 100MHz faster than previously.

Reports suggest however, that the CPU could draw over 400W power, which has raised concerns about thermal management and energy efficiency.

Users will require robust cooling solutions and reliable power supply units.

This is just speculation at the moment, and we will need to wait for official confirmation from Intel.



