Meta’s big vision for face computers may be better than Apple’s, says Verge’s Victoria Song in a comparison between Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and the Apple Vision Pro.

Although she acknowledges that Vision Pro “blasts Ray-Ban Meta’s smart glasses into the stratosphere”, as it builds the best possible headset with current technology, she notes that Meta has focused on a more accessible approach and built cheaper gadgets that people want to use now.

Song is buoyed by the fact that Quest 3 sales pushed the Meta’s Reality Labs to record revenue last quarter, citing that demand and engagement for the Meta were strong enough that they’re making more.

According to Song, Meta’s approach is better than Apple’s. She believes that people don’t really know what to do with spatial computing yet and that Meta helps them digest what AR could be and can “easily slot into the life you currently lead.”

Although she experienced teething problems with the AI assistant beta, admitting that it was wonky when she tried it and that it’s AR is more audio than visual, she believes Ray-Ban Meta provides a step toward normalising the use of a face computer to interact with real objects in real space.

“Especially versus the Vision Pro, which currently leans more into virtual and mixed reality.”

In an impromptu review of Apple’s headset, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg pointed out that although Meta is not as flashy as the Vision Pro, a lot can be done with it right now.

In a nutshell, says Song, Meta’s strategy is focusing on what you can do now, and doing that gives people a reason to stick around.

If they stick around, they’ve inherently bought into your idea of the future.