HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Does Meta Have A Bigger Vision For Face Computers than Apple?

Does Meta Have A Bigger Vision For Face Computers than Apple?

By | 15 Feb 2024

Meta’s big vision for face computers may be better than Apple’s, says Verge’s Victoria Song in a comparison between Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and  the Apple Vision Pro.

Although she acknowledges that Vision Pro “blasts Ray-Ban Meta’s smart glasses into the stratosphere”, as it builds the best possible headset with current technology, she notes that Meta has focused on a more accessible approach and built cheaper gadgets that people want to use now.

Song is buoyed by the fact that Quest 3 sales pushed the Meta’s Reality Labs to record revenue last quarter, citing that demand and engagement for the Meta were strong enough that they’re making more.

According to Song, Meta’s approach is better than Apple’s. She believes that people don’t really know what to do with spatial computing yet and that Meta helps them digest what AR could be and can “easily slot into the life you currently lead.”

Although she experienced teething problems with the AI assistant beta, admitting that it was wonky when she tried it and that it’s AR is more audio than visual, she believes Ray-Ban Meta provides a step toward normalising the use of a face computer to interact with real objects in real space.

“Especially versus the Vision Pro, which currently leans more into virtual and mixed reality.”

In an impromptu review of Apple’s headset, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg pointed out that although Meta is not as flashy as the Vision Pro, a lot can be done with it right now.

In a nutshell, says Song, Meta’s strategy is focusing on what you can do now, and doing that gives people a reason to stick around.

If they stick around, they’ve inherently bought into your idea of the future.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple’s Vision Pro May Not Reach Ideal Form For 4 Generations
Apple Fixes Forgotten Vision Pro Passcode Issue
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Gain Camera & Audio Fixes In Update
Forgotten Apple Vision Pro Passcode? Need To Return To The Store
Warning Issued About Using Apple’s Vision Pro While Driving
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo To Unveil New AI PCs At MWC
Latest News
/
February 15, 2024
/
Yamaha Optimises Audio Control With New Compact Game Mixer
Latest News
/
February 15, 2024
/
Should The CEO Of Network Ten Be The First To Be Dumped By Paramount?
Latest News
/
February 15, 2024
/
ACCC Recalls Casio Product Over Battery Choking Hazard
Latest News
/
February 15, 2024
/
ACCC Welcomes Designated Consumer and SMB Complaints Legislation 
Latest News
/
February 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo To Unveil New AI PCs At MWC
Latest News
/
February 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo is said to be revealing it’s latest AI devices and infrastructure solutions, along with two new device concepts challenging...
Read More