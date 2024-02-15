HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Display To Proceed With 8.6 Gen IT AMOLED Plans

LG Display To Proceed With 8.6 Gen IT AMOLED Plans

By | 15 Feb 2024

Recent rumours have revealed LG Display will be going ahead with building its 8.6-Gen (2250 x 2600mm) IT AMOLED line.

The company has recently started talking with equipment makers for supply agreements.

The plans to officially announce the project are set to take place in the second half of this year, as well as starting to order equipment.

The capacity is likely to be between 7500 and 15,000 monthly substrates.

LG will use its existing P10 building and equipment to reduce costs, meaning there will be delays to its WOLED TV panel capacity expansion plans.

It’s tipped that IT AMOLED display demand will increase dramatically in the future. Samsung started building its own line in March 2023, converting an existing LCD line to OLED production.

In November 2023, BOE also announced plans for an 8.6-Gen AMOLED line.



